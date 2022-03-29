J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival To Stream Live On Amazon Music

Find out how you can watch performances by Lil Baby, Ari Lennox, and more.

Prime Video, the Amazon Music App, and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch will present the livestream for the 2022 Dreamville Festival. J. Cole’s annual event takes place on April 2-3 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorothea Dix Park.

In addition to the performances, Rap Rotation host Rob Markman, R&B Rotation DJ Mode host Gia Peppers, and industry veteran Wayno will anchor the stream. The trio will also conduct behind-the-scenes interviews with performers and other special guests throughout the weekend.

“In just a few short years, J. Cole has made Dreamville Festival into one of the preeminent Hip Hop moments of the year, hosting performances from the hottest up-and-coming artists and established talents,” says Tim Hinshaw, head of Hip Hop and R&B for Amazon Music.

Hinshaw adds, “We at Rotation have worked to make Amazon Music the home for these kinds of activations and I can’t wait to bring Dreamville Festival into the homes of Hip Hop and R&B fans around the globe.”

The lineup for this year’s Dreamville Festival includes Dreamville acts J. Cole, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, J.I.D, Bas, Lute, and Cozz. High-profile acts such as Blxst, Ja Rule, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Wale, Lil Baby, T.I., Jeezy, and Lil Wayne are also on the bill.

“We established Dreamville Festival as one of the premier Hip Hop events in the country; bringing together all aspects of the Dreamville brand,” says Candace Rodney, President of Dreamville Studios & Records.

Rodney continues, “This year, we’ve scaled the festival to two days and have curated a lineup of some of Dreamville’s closest collaborators. It’s always been a goal to make Dreamville Fest accessible to fans around the world, and partnering with Amazon Music has made that a reality.”