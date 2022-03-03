J. Cole Unveils Lineup For 2022 Dreamville Festival

J. Cole and Lil Baby are headlining the 2022 Dreamville Festival, which will feature a special Gangsta Grillz performance led by DJ Drama.

J. Cole has recruited multiple Hip Hop stars for the return of his Dreamville Festival.

The chart-topping rapper announced the lineup for the 2022 Dreamville Festival on Wednesday (March 2). J. Cole and Lil Baby headline the two-day event, which will take place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 2-3.

“Went crazy on the lineup,” J. Cole wrote on Twitter. “Dreamville Fest 2 days this year. April 2nd and 3rd. See you in NC.”

The upcoming festival will feature the entire Dreamville Records roster, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Rico Nasty, Wale, T-Pain and more. Lil Baby is scheduled to headline the first day of the event while J. Cole will close out the festival.

J. Cole has also enlisted DJ Drama for a special Gangsta Grillz set. Lil Wayne, Jeezy and T.I. have been booked to perform alongside Drama.

The 2022 Dreamville Festival will be the first edition of the event since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced J. Cole to cancel the festivities in 2020.

Check out the entire lineup for the 2022 Dreamville Festival below.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Blxst

EarthGang

Fivio Foreign

Ja Rule & Ashanti

J.I.D

Kehlani

Lil Baby

Lute

Mereba

Mikhala Jené

Morray

WizKid

SUNDAY, APRIL 3