Fayetteville’s finest also secured his first Number Ones on two Hip-Hop/Rap songs charts.

J. Cole already earned the #1 album in the country when The Off-Season launched atop the Billboard 200. The Dreamville captain’s sixth BB200 leader left a mark on the Hot 100 chart as well.

“ ” with 21 Savage and Morray opened at #2 on the Hot 100 behind the debuting track “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo. A No. 2 ranking is the highest placement in J. Cole’s career. “Middle Child” peaked at #4 in 2019.

Several other tracks from The Off-Season also made their way into the Top 10 this week. “Amari” bows at #5. “Pride Is the Devil” with Lil Baby came in at #7. “95 South” landed at #8.

J. Cole is now just the fourth artist in history to score four Top 10 debuts at the same time. The Roc Nation emcee joins fellow Hip Hop acts Drake (2018), Lil Wayne (2018), and Juice WRLD (2020) on that very exclusive list.

With “Interlude” breaking into the Top 10 last week, The Off-Season already hosts five Top 10 records. J. Cole’s career total in the region now stands at 10 entries. 58 songs from his catalog have reached the Hot 100 since he premiered on the chart in 2010.

Twelve songs from The Off-Season charted on the latest Hot 100. J. Cole also picked up his first Number Ones on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs chart. The 36-year-old lyricist’s “My Life” currently leads both of the tallies.

.@JColeNC charts 12 songs on this week's #Hot100: #2, My Life

#5, Amari

#7, Pride Is The Devil

#8, 95 South

#13, Applying Pressure

#14, 100 Mil'

#17, Interlude

#19, Let Go My Hand

#20, Punchin' The Clock

#25, The Climb Back (re-entry)

#28, Hunger On Hillside

#33, Close — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 24, 2021

This week’s Hot 100 chart also features Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating” sitting at #3. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, collectively known as Silk Sonic, saw their former #1 “Leave the Door Open” slip to #4.

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, and Giveon’s one-time chart-topper “Peaches” dropped three notches to #6. The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” experienced a five-spot dive to #9.

Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” also fell five spots. The collaboration closes out the present Top 10 at #10. Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne’s new song “Seeing Green” off Minaj’s re-packaged Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape barely missed a Top 10 opening by starting at #12.