Watch Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” Music Video Featuring SZA

(AllHipHop News)
Doja Cat is back with her latest single. For the “Kiss Me More” song, the recording artist born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini tapped Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist SZA for the collaboration.
“So I met SZA at an American Apparel six years ago… Five, six, seven? I smoke too much. But I met her there and then we were just like, ‘Hi… Hi.’ And then I just walked away, whatever,” Doja told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.
The 25-year-old Los Angeles native added, “I then made the song and I made it in the spirit of her. I just thought of her. And it just felt right. This beat felt right. I love hearing her on uptempo stuff.”
A Warren Fu-directed music video for “Kiss Me More” arrived on YouTube this morning (April 9). A month ago, Doja Cat released the “Streets” visuals which co-starred Queen Sugar actor Kofi Siriboe.