J. Cole’s Dreamville Records To Executive Produce ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

Listen to the “Ma Boy” single featuring J.I.D and Lute.

Creed III will hit American theaters on March 3, 2023. The Michael B. Jordan-directed motion picture will feature music by artists from Dreamville Records.

In fact, Dreamville/Interscope Records will oversee the Creed III soundtrack alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and music producer Frank Brim. The full-length project will be released on March 3rd as well.

A new Creed III track titled “Ma Boy” featuring Dreamville’s J.I.D and Lute arrived this week. Pluss, Christo, Ben10k, and Bass Charity co-produced the track. Derek “MixedbyAli” Ali and Cyrus “NOIS” Taghipour mixed the song.

Grammy Award-winning Hip Hop artist J. Cole founded Dreamville Records with his longtime manager Ibrahim Hamad. Dreamville is the current label home of J.I.D, Lute, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Bass, Cozz, and Omen.

In addition to releasing albums by individual acts on the roster, Dreamville also presented three installments of the Revenge of the Dreamers compilations. Revenge of the Dreamers III peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned a Platinum Award from the RIAA.

Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. The latest chapter in the sports drama series is the third spinoff from the Rocky film franchise.