Drake Accused Of Huge Blunder Over Millie Bobby Brown Reference  

Drake’s mention of actress Millie Bobby Brown in his latest Kendrick Lamar diss has fans saying he made a huge blunder.
The Toronto megastar name-checked the Stranger Things star on “The Heart (Part 6),” responding to K. Dot’s “Not Like Us,” where he accused Drizzy of pursuing underage girls. The OVO honcho previously came under fire over his close relationship with the young actress.
Drake rejected Lamar’s allegations, insisting he’s too famous to be a pedophile. “If I was f###### young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested,” Drake raps. “I’m way too famous for this s### you just suggested.”
He also denied grooming a teenage Millie Bobby Brown while firing at K. Dot over his fiancé Whitney Alford.
“Only f#####’ with Whitney’s, not Millie Bobby Brown’s,” Drake added. “I’d never look twice at no teenager.”
However, many social media users believe Drake made a major blunder in mentioning Brown as K. Dot never named her specifically.
“Dropped a bar about Millie Bobby Brown when Kendrick never mentioned her. you’re #Caught,” wrote one person.
“Drake mentioned Millie Bobbie Brown by name in his song yet Kendrick didn’t say her name,” another user added. “Nice slip up buddy you walked yourself into that one.”
Last year, Drake called out the “weirdos” who questioned his close friendship with Brown on For All The Dogs cut “Another Late Night.”
Drake faced backlash back in 2018 when the then 14-year-old Brown revealed the rapper texted her “boy advice,” after meeting backstage at one of his concerts in Australia.
“We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more!’” she told Access Hollywood in 2018. “He’s coming to Atlanta so I’m definitely going to go and see him. I’m so excited. About boys, he helps me. He’s great, he’s wonderful. I love him.”