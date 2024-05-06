Drake Accused Of Huge Blunder Over Millie Bobby Brown Reference  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Social media users believe Drake messed up by mentioning Millie Bobby Brown in his response to Kendrick Lamar’s latest diss.

Drake’s mention of actress Millie Bobby Brown in his latest Kendrick Lamar diss has fans saying he made a huge blunder.

The Toronto megastar name-checked the Stranger Things star on “The Heart (Part 6),” responding to K. Dot’s “Not Like Us,” where he accused Drizzy of pursuing underage girls. The OVO honcho previously came under fire over his close relationship with the young actress.

Drake rejected Lamar’s allegations, insisting he’s too famous to be a pedophile. “If I was f###### young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested,” Drake raps. “I’m way too famous for this s### you just suggested.”

He also denied grooming a teenage Millie Bobby Brown while firing at K. Dot over his fiancé Whitney Alford.

“Only f#####’ with Whitney’s, not Millie Bobby Brown’s,” Drake added. “I’d never look twice at no teenager.”

However, many social media users believe Drake made a major blunder in mentioning Brown as K. Dot never named her specifically.

“Dropped a bar about Millie Bobby Brown when Kendrick never mentioned her. you’re #Caught,” wrote one person.

he called u master manipulator and u admitted to feeding him lies then dropped a bar about Millie Bobby Brown when Kendrick never mentioned her. you’re #Caught pic.twitter.com/k56KGk8PQ7 — Jozu 🇵🇦 (@JozuJoestar) May 6, 2024

“Drake mentioned Millie Bobbie Brown by name in his song yet Kendrick didn’t say her name,” another user added. “Nice slip up buddy you walked yourself into that one.”

Also interesting to note Drake mentioned Millie Bobbie Brown by name in his song yet Kendrick didn't say her name lmao nice slip up buddy you walked yourself into that one — Optimus ⛩️ (@SubToOptimus) May 6, 2024

Check out some of the other reactions at the end of the page.

Last year, Drake called out the “weirdos” who questioned his close friendship with Brown on For All The Dogs cut “Another Late Night.”

Drake faced backlash back in 2018 when the then 14-year-old Brown revealed the rapper texted her “boy advice,” after meeting backstage at one of his concerts in Australia.

“We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more!’” she told Access Hollywood in 2018. “He’s coming to Atlanta so I’m definitely going to go and see him. I’m so excited. About boys, he helps me. He’s great, he’s wonderful. I love him.”

Kendrick: you're a p###



Drake: You're lying! I'm not attracted to Millie Bobbie Brown!



Kendrick: Who said anything about Millie Bobby Brown? pic.twitter.com/HMF7VabBNY — SH4MR™ (@shamartTM) May 6, 2024

Drake put out the names Millie Bobby Brown and Epstein in reference to himself before Kendrick even mentioned them pic.twitter.com/vJwFD1q7LW — ⚡ (@UTDCJ_) May 6, 2024