Rick Ross Trolls Drake Over Millie Bobby Brown Sexual Grooming Accusations

Drizzy had a controversial friendship with the then-teenage “Stranger Things” star.

Many Hip-Hop fans wondered what angles Drake’s opponents would take as part of the ongoing battles playing out. Rick Ross decided to reference the sexual misconduct rumors against the Canadian rapper as an attack.

Drake and Rick Ross have been going back and forth on songs and social media for over a week. On Thursday (April 18), Ross used his Instagram Stories to take a shot at Drizzy by touching on grooming accusations.

“That right there. I know Drake would’ve loved that like Millie Bobby Brown. He would have been all in them DMs,” Ross stated while promoting his upcoming car show on June 1.

In 2018, then-14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown disclosed she and Drake would send “I miss you” texts to each other. That admission led to backlash over a 31-year-old man regularly conversing with a teenage girl.

Drake’s text conversations with then-17-year-old singer Billie Eilish also raised concerns for some people. The OVO Sound co-founder addressed the Millie Bobby Brown grooming accusations on his “Another Late Night” song.

“Weirdos in my comments talking ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look. Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’,” Drake rapped on the For All The Dogs track featuring Lil Yachty.