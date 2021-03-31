Trippie Redd Signs Global Merch Licensing Deal With Quantum PFS

(AllHipHop News)
Michael Lamar White IV, known professionally as Trippie Redd, recently inked an exclusive global licensing deal. The business arrangement with Quantum PFS involves the musician’s merchandise.
“I’m excited to be working with Quantum to get my apparel to the masses and look forward to what’s to come,” says Trippie. The current Quantum PFS roster also includes Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi, Lil Tjay, JuiceWrld, G Herbo, Polo G, and more.
ID Supply co-owner and retail partner Brandon Ruddach will be in charge of leading distribution for Quantum PFS. The collaboration is expected to include 20 categories by the end of 2021.
“Trippie is a Hip Hop, Rock, and fashion icon,” states Ruddach. “It’s an honor to elevate his merchandise to the forefront of the marketplace as we maintain the artistic integrity he prides himself on.”
Quantum PFS is described as a merch design, manufacturing, and lifestyle hub. The company also closed an exclusive brick-and-mortar retail deal with the Spencer’s department store chain.
Eric Rellosa, Spencer’s Senior VP/GMM adds, “Trippie’s sales, like his music, are off the charts. We’re really on the same wavelength, and it’s incredible to partner with a groundbreaking visionary artist of his caliber and be the only mall destination for his merch in North America.”