Trippie Redd Drops ‘Spooky Sounds’ Collection, Announces Special Drive-In Movie Screenings

Hip Hop artist Trippie Redd is preparing to release his next studio LP, Pegasus, on October 30. Before the project arrives this week, the Ohio-bred rapper gifted his fans with a collection of tunes.
Redd presented a 6-track EP titled Spooky Sounds. The teaser tracks will be added to Pegasus when the album is officially released on Friday. In addition, the “Sleepy Hollow” performer revealed another special offering for his supporters.
Spooky Sounds out now🎃👹 #PegasusIsComing https://t.co/KfSWFG0lsO pic.twitter.com/17XvC8zJgp
— Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) October 23, 2020
Trippie will also host a series of socially distanced, drive-in movie screenings in Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City. Each location is showing the 1992 horror movie Candyman, one of Trippie’s favorite Halloween films.
“I really just miss seeing my fans,” said Trippie. “I figured these events would be a good way to celebrate Pegasus with them.”
There will be exclusive merchandise available for purchase at the Candyman screenings as well. The Miami event will also feature a special double feature of Candyman followed by 2001’s Jeepers Creepers. Trippie Redd is expected to be in attendance in Florida.
Pegasus will feature numerous guest acts. Trippie Redd recruited PartyNextDoor, Chris Brown, Rich The Kid, Young Thug, Future, Quavo, Lil Mosey, Busta Rhymes, Sean Kingston, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, and more artists to contribute to the project.
Drive-In Locations:
Location: Carflix Cinema
Date: October 30, 8:00 PM EST
Los Angeles
Location: Archlight Drive-In
Date: October 30, 8:00 PM PST
Atlanta
Location: The Springs Cinema & Taphouse
Date: October 30, 8:00 PM EST
New York City
Location: Brooklyn Army Terminal
Date: October 30, 8:00 PM EST