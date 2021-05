Megan Thee Stallion landed her own series on Snapchat, centered around the love she and her celebrity friends have for animals.

So, remember how they said that Megan Thee Stallion will be taking some time to herself?

Well, we didn’t believe her.

She is a hustler and proof of this Texas girl’s grind is her new Snapchat distributed talk show produced by Will Smith’s WestBrook shingle.

Bruh, Megan is squeezing bank out of every morsel of her life … all the way down to her love for her pet.

The show, titled “Off Thee Leash” with Megan Thee Stallion, will allow her to quickly chat up other celebs that also love their animals.

While many have moved over to TikTok and Clubhouse to socialize, Snapchat has been venturing into original programming (like Facebook).

The social media platform has already launched 128 Snap Original series with 68 different partners.

Snapchat is a prime space to view content with over 1,500 Discover channels and more than 100 million users that tap in each month to watch the :60 second quick videos.

Megan Thee Stallion also will be appearing again as one of the hosts in the second season of HBO’s#### ballroom competition show,

“Legendary.”

Returning with Meg as judges are voguing icon Leiomy Maldonado, TV personality Jameela Jamil and top stylist Law Roach.

The emcee of the ball, keeping everyone together, is Dashaun Wesley. HBO dropped the news on IG.

“You better WERK! Our MC @DashaunWesley and panel of judges expect top tier performances this season. Find out which house comes out on top May 6 on

@HBOMax.”