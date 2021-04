The 3-time Grammy winner has several festival dates lined up later this summer.

2020 was a breakout year for Megan Thee Stallion. The self-described Houston Hottie, also known as Tina Snow, reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice during that 12-month period, once as a lead artist with “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé and again as a guest on Cardi B’s “WAP.”

Megan extended her impressive run as an emerging rapper into 2021 by grabbing three Grammy Awards in March. “Savage” won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. The Recording Academy also named the southern emcee as Best New Artist.

Apparently, Thee Stallion now wants to take time away from the spotlight in order to rejuvenate. Yesterday, her 22 million Instagram followers were informed that she is taking a break from the music scene.

The Good News album creator’s Instagram account uploaded posts showing a masked Meg suspended in a liquid-filled chamber. Those fictional images were followed by an IG video with similar symbolism that also included a note from her team.

“Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle. Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next,” reads the message. “In her absence; [management] will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. Thee Hotties lead a brave resistance in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”

Besides that Instagram bulletin, very little further information about the hiatus was provided by whoever is currently handling the star’s social media. On April 22, the verified @theestallion Twitter page tweeted, “I’ll be back when it’s time [fire emoji].”

Megan’s pause from the public likely will not last through the entire summer. She is booked as part of the lineup for the Afro Nation Festival in Portimão, Portugal which is set for July 1-3. Then the “Body” performer is expected to hit the stage at Florida’s Rolling Loud Miami 2021 on July 25.

Over the last two years, Megan Thee Stallion’s brand has become almost synonymous with the summer season. The 26-year-old college student popularized the phrase “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019. That same year, Meg collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign for the “Hot Girl Summer” single which peaked at #11 on the Hot 100.