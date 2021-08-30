Trippie Redd Scores His Sixth Consecutive Top 5 Album With ‘Trip At Knight’

Trippie Redd’s fan base once again ensured the 22-year-old rhymer would land near the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. The Ohio representative’s Trip at Knight was the second-best-selling music project this week.

Trip at Knight debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 81,000 first-week units. 75,000 of those units came from the 108 million streams for the project’s 18 tracks.

Trippie Redd now has six Top 10 projects. Trip at Knight became the “Holy Smokes” performer’s sixth consecutive body of work to land in the Billboard 200’s Top 5 region.

Trip at Knight‘s #2 opening follows 2018’s Life’s a Trip (#4), 2018’s A Love Letter to You 3 (#3), 2019’s ! (#3), 2019’s A Love Letter to You 4 (#1), and 2020’s Pegasus (#2) as Top Fivers. Three of those releases – Life’s a Trip, ALLTY3, and ALLTY4 – are certified Gold.

Trippie Redd also made headlines this week when he added “Betrayal” featuring Drake to the official Trip at Knight tracklist. The song was marred in controversy because it features Drake rapping about his longtime frenemy Kanye West.

“All these fools I’m beefing that I barely know. Forty-five, forty-four, let it go. Ye ain’t changing s### for me, it’s set in stone,” said Drake on “Betrayal.” Those lines address the rumors that Kanye West was waiting to drop his Donda album on the same date as Drake’s forthcoming Certified Lover Boy.

“I’ve just been chilling… enjoying all the energy. Just breathing it all in,” replied Trippie Redd when he was recently asked during an interview with Power 106 about Drake’s bars directed at Kanye West.

😈 this just the beginning every city we flipping s### and going brazy if u scared stay home if you wanna rage let’s go 😝 tickets @ https://t.co/XWrU7XGzwj pic.twitter.com/ScZqSF6kVm — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) August 28, 2021

This August has also been a good month for Trippie Redd for more than one reason. Redd found out he will not face a criminal assault case in Fulton County, Georgia. The Downfalls High cast member was accused of pistol-whipping a woman, but authorities decided not to prosecute the man born Michael Lamar White.

Elsewhere on the most recent Billboard 200 album chart, Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour returned to #1 for the fifth non-consecutive week (133,000 additional units). Rod Wave’s former #1 album, SoulFly, jumped 35 spots to #3.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her fell from #2 to #4. The Kid LAROI’s F*ck Love dropped three positions to #7. The classic 1996 album One In a Million by the late R&B star Aaliyah hit the Top 10 for the first time at #10.