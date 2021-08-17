Trippie Redd Avoids Assault Prosecution In Atlanta

Trippie Redd (born Michael Lamar White) appears to have survived a three-year-long police investigation without having to serve time. The 22-year-old rapper/singer was facing a criminal case in Fulton County, Georgia.

Local police arrested Trippie Redd in June 2018 for aggravated assault and battery. Redd was accused of hitting a woman in the head with a firearm in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department claimed a bump on the woman’s head was probable cause to detain the Ohio native at the time. However, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute Trippie Redd, according to TMZ.

The alleged pistol-whipping incident took place just two weeks after Trippie Redd and Lil Wop were arrested in Cobb County, Georgia following an altercation involving FDM Grady. Redd was charged with public fighting, criminal trespass, and simple battery in that case.

FDM Grady claimed he was jumped by Redd, Lil Wop, and two other men. The Atlanta-based rapper stated, “Yeah, I got my lip split, scratches on my hand. Four n#####. B#### ass n####, Trippie Redd. B#### ass n####, Lil Wop. Bruh, I’m telling you, y’all n##### got no pass in the city.”

Trippie Redd is now said to be focused on releasing his next body of work titled Trip at Knight which is expected to drop on Friday, August 20. His studio LP catalog already includes 2018’s Life’s a Trip, 2019’s !, and 2020’s Pegasus.

In March, Redd signed an exclusive global merchandise licensing deal with Quantum PFS. Additionally, he recently debuted his 8-episode Life’s A Tripp docuseries on Snapchat.

Life’s A Tripp featured Trippie Redd taking part in a ride-along with Los Angeles Police Department officers. The 10 Projects recording artist’s show also covered issues such as police reform, drug addiction, mental health, and climate change.