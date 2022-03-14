King Von Earns His Highest-Charting Album With ‘What It Means To Be King’

The Estate of Dayvon “King Von” Bennett released the late rapper’s posthumous album, What It Means To Be King, on March 4. The 19-track project debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 rankings.

What It Means to Be King landed at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 equivalent album units. This is King Von’s second Top 10 entry following 2020’s Welcome to O’Block peaking at #5 following the Chicago native’s death.

Of the 59,000 first-week units for What It Means To Be King, around 55,000 units came from 79 million on-demand streams. Official album sales made up the additional 4,000 units.

King featured Lil Durk, G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Dreezy, Boss Top, DqFrmDaO, and OMB Peezy. The album dropped via Durk’s Only The Family label and Empire.

Welcome to O’Block debuted at #13 on the Billboard 200 chart. King Von’s first studio LP jumped to #5 in its second week after the 26-year-old rhymer was murdered in Atlanta on November 6, 2020.

Elsewhere on the latest Billboard 200, Encanto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) remained at #1 for a ninth non-consecutive week (72,500 units). Kodak Black’s Back for Everything fell two spots to #4 (37,000 units).

Gunna’s former #1, DS4Ever, dropped one position to #5 (34,000 units). The Weeknd’s The Highlights slipped to #6 (33,000 units), while Drake’s Certified Lover Boy skid to #8 (31,000 units).

Doja Cat’s Planet Her rose from one position to #9 (30,000 units). The debuting Better Than You by DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again started at #10 with 28,500 first-week units.