King Von’s Estate Drops Posthumous Album ‘What It Means To Be King’

The 16-track studio project features Lil Durk, 21 Savage, G Herbo, and more.

Fans of King Von now have new music from the late Chicago-raised entertainer. The What It Means To Be King studio LP arrived on DSPs today (March 4).

King Von’s Estate teamed up with Lil Durk’s Only The Family and Ghazi Shami’s EMPIRE to release What It Means To Be King. The project features Durk, G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more.

A music video for King Von and 21 Savage’s “Don’t Play That” landed on February 9. The Jason Joannes-directed, Cartuna-animated visuals have collected over 6 million YouTube views.

What It Means To Be King follows 2020’s Welcome to O’Block. That 19-track album reached #1 on Billboard‘s Independent Albums chart and #5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

King Von (born Dayvon Bennett) was killed on November 6, 2020. The 26-year-old rapper lost his life after an altercation took place between Von’s crew and Savannah rapper Quando Rondo‘s crew in Atlanta.

What It Means To Be King Tracklist

Where I’m From War Facetime featuring G Herbo Don’t Play That featuring 21 Savage Straight To It featuring Fivio Foreign Trust Nothing featuring Moneybagg Yo Evil Twins featuring Lil Durk Too Real Rich Gangsta featuring Tee Grizzley Mad My Fault with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Change My Life Hard To Trust featuring Dreezy Get Back featuring Boss Top & DqFrmDaO Get It Done with OMB Peezy Chase The Bag Go N Get Em featuring Boss Top Grandson For President Family Dedication Outro