Quando Rondo Says “End Of Story” Song Title Was Not A King Von Diss

“Blood on your brother on the ground, go and pick your mans up. Damn right, we scrеaming self-defense, he shouldn’t have never put his hands on me,” raps Quando Rondo on his “End of Story” track.

The song was Quando’s response to the November 2020 shooting in Atlanta that left Dayvon “King Von” Bennett dead. Timothy “Lul Timm” Leeks, a close associate of Quando Rondo, was arrested in connection to the case.

When “End of Story” dropped, some listeners took the song and its title as a diss directed at King Von. Especially since the deceased Chicago native had multiple records called “Crazy Story.”

Earlier this month, Quando sat down with Angela Yee for an interview. The conversation was released in parts over several weeks. The latest installment – also titled “End of Story” – included the Savannah-raised entertainer discussing the controversy surrounding his “End of Story” song.

“Me saying ‘End of Story’ is just me saying, ‘This is the end of the story,’” Quando told The Breakfast Club radio host. “I had no intentions, to be honest with you, ma’am, I never knew bro even had three/four different songs called ‘Crazy Stories.’”

The Atlantic-signed rapper continued, “I knew about the one. But you know how this rap s### is. I do music. I don’t pay attention to other people’s music like that, ma’am… It was just supposed to be like, ‘This is the end of the discussion.’”

Nearly immediately after the fatal incident outside Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge, sources connected to Quando claimed Lul Timm was acting in self-defense. Quando spoke about the night of King Von’s death with Yee in two other YouTube videos entitled “November 6th.”

Lul Timm was charged with felony murder in Fulton County, Georgia for the killing of King Von. He was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.

[vuukle]