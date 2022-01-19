Gunna Lands 15 ‘DS4Ever’ Songs On The Hot 100 Chart

The YSL representative hit the Top 10 again with his “Pushin P” single.

This has been a winning week for Gunna. Despite facing tough competition from global superstar The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, Gunna’s DS4Ever is the #1 album on the Billboard 200.

The Atlanta-bred rhymer also found success on Billboard‘s latest Hot 100 chart. According to the music publication, Gunna currently placed fifteen songs on this week’s rankings of the most popular songs in America.

“Pushin P” with Future and Young Thug opened at #7 this week. That collaboration became Gunna’s third-highest charting song of his career following 2018’s “Drip Too Hard” (#4) and 2020’s “Lemonade” (#6).

“While I am grateful for this moment in time, I am proudest of the movement that Gunna has created with DS4ever. The whole world is 🅿️ushin 🅿️,” states CEO Kevin Liles, 300 Entertainment co-founder/Elektra Music Group Chairman.

Kevin Liles adds, “[Gunna’s] work ethic and artistry are what has rendered this success and his growth as an artist. Gunna, his manager Ebonie, Young Stoner Life, and 300 Entertainment are true partners. We are committed to Artist Development and share an unwavering faith that together we are here to build a business, not just put out records.”

Young Stoner Life Records founder/CEO Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams says, “Gunna going #1 that’s 🅿️. Now YSL has the world pushin 🅿️, all the way to the top.”

DS4Ever shocked many music fans and pundits when it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with 150,300 first-week units. Gunna’s third studio LP barely edged out the 148,000 units for The Weeknd’s Dawn FM.

The unexpected chart victory for Gunna caused some fans of The Weekend to lash out on social media. Instead of responding to the online trolls, Gunna decided to concentrate on thanking his supporters.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd also had a big week on the Hot 100. The Pop/R&B singer scored seventeen songs on this week’s chart. “Sacrifice” peaked at #11, so far. Former #1 single “Save Your Tears” with Ariana Grande slipped three spots over the last seven days to #21.