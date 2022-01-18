The Weeknd Fans Slam Gunna For Blocking ‘Dawn FM’ From Debuting At No. 1

Gunna’s DS4Ever is the most popular album in America. The Atlanta-bred rapper’s third studio LP was able to surpass The Weeknd’s Dawn FM in first-week sales.

DS4Ever opened at #1on the latest Billboard 200 album chart with 150,300 units. In contrast, Dawn FM started out with 148,000 equivalent album units.

Even though DS4Ever is Gunna’s second consecutive #1 project, some fans of The Weeknd were shocked the YSL Records representative took the top spot. Numerous upset stans expressed frustration and confusion about the outcome.

“He bought this number 1 lol,” tweeted @abelsthegoat. The @aIIyweeknd account wrote, “[Gunna] bought it. [I guess] he really needed that.” @lmaodreww posted, “Literally only staying at #1 for one week then flopping… Abel will be on top 🤣.”

There were unfounded accusations that Gunna used payola, the illegal practice of paying for songs to get airplay on commercial radio stations. Gunna appears to be unfazed by the backlash over the first-week success of DS4Ever.

Overnight, the “Pushin P” performer thanked his supporters. Gunna used his Instagram page to express gratitude to anyone that helped DS4Ever reach #1.

“We #1 in the Fuccin WORLD Craig 🤯#DS4EVER Thanks To MY Fans My Gang & My GOD 🙏🏽 I Love u @ebsdaboss 💙🅿️,” posted Gunna on IG. He also uploaded a video of himself declaring this chart-topper is “the big one.”

Previously, Gunna scored a #1 album with 2020’s Wunna. The Weeknd has four career Number Ones on the Billboard 200 – 2015’s Beauty Behind the Madness, 2016’s Starboy, 2020’s After Hours, and 2021’s The Highlights.

