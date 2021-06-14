Lil Baby & Lil Durk’s ‘The Voice Of The Heroes’ Album Debuts At No. 1

Durkio scored the first Number One of his career.

The Voice Of The Heroes is currently the most popular album in America. Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s first collaborative project opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

With 150,000 first-week units, Baby and Durk barely beat out Olivia Rodrigo’s former chart-topper Sour which pulled in 143,000 in its second week. The Hip Hop duo collected 198 million on-demand streams (144,000 units) for The Voice Of The Heroes.

This marks the second #1 album for Lil Baby. The Atlanta rap star led the Billboard 200 for five nonconsecutive weeks with 2020’s My Turn. Additionally, The Voice Of The Heroes is Lil Durk’s first Number One.

Final sales numbers for The Voice Of The Heroes came in slightly below early projections. Industry forecasters predicted the album would finish in the 165,000-185,000 range in its initial week.

The Voice Of The Heroes features a star-studded lineup of contributors. Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave appear on the album. Production was provided by Wheezy, London on da Track, Turbo, Murda Beatz, ATL Jacob, Chi Chi, and more.

NBA All-Star James Harden is credited as an executive producer for Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s joint effort. The Brooklyn Nets guard stated, “[I] can honestly say that I’m a true fan. The initial idea was to get the two together to make a few songs. But with their work ethic and undeniable talent here we are.”

The most recent Billboard 200 chart also includes J. Cole’s The Off-Season slipping from #3 to #4 with 44,000 units. Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain also dropped one spot to #6 with 38,000 units. The Weeknd’s After Hours remained at #9 with 29,000 units.

The Off-Season, A Gangsta’s Pain, and After Hours all spent at least one week at #1 on previous Billboard 200 rankings. Hip Hop acts Playboi Carti, Rod Wave, Young Thug, and DJ Khaled secured the top spot for one week, respectively, in 2021.