The “How It Feels” music video is on the way.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk finally released their highly-anticipated The Voice Of The Heroes collaborative studio LP. The project dropped today (June 4) with a surprising name in the credits.

James Harden is listed as the executive producer for The Voice Of The Heroes. Lil Baby and Harden established a friendship over the last few years, and the Atlanta-bred rapper regularly recorded at the Brooklyn Nets guard’s studio.

Even though James Harden is currently playing in the NBA playoffs, he still took time to help promote The Voice Of The Heroes on social media. The nine-time All-Star previewed snippets of the album on his Instagram page. Earlier today, Harden posted on IG, “The Voice of The Heroes. It’s about that time! @lildurk @lilbaby.”

This is not the first time someone in the NBA executive produced a Hip Hop artist’s project. Four-time Most Valuable Player winner LeBron James was the EP for 2 Chainz’s 2019 album Rap or Go to the League.

The official music video for the “Voice of the Heroes” title track was published on YouTube four days ago. Fans of Lil Durk and Lil Baby can expect a Daps-directed visual for “How It Feels” to arrive in the near future.

The Voice Of The Heroes was released via Quality Control Music, Wolfpack Global Music, Motown Records, and Alamo Records. Lil Baby and Lil Durk recruited Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave as features for the album.

“The Wait Is Over!! @lildurk let’s get it bro VOH out now!!!! Come back [and] tell me what you think after you actually listen🔥🔥🔥🔥,” tweeted Lil Baby around 2 am ET. Prior to The Voice Of The Heroes hitting DSPs this morning, the 4PF label head declared, “It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out.”

