Lil Baby Declares Joint Project With Lil Durk Will Be One Of The Craziest Albums Ever

(AllHipHop News)
It appears like two 2020 Hip Hop MVP candidates are really planning to officially unite in 2021. Atlanta’s Lil Baby and Chicago’s Lil Durk have been teasing an upcoming collaborative mixtape.
Earlier this month, Lil Baby posted on his Instagram Story, “Aye y’all tell @LILDURK let’s drop the tape fucc.” Durk then responded on his IG Story, “If we drop a tape the streets gonna be in a headlock fasho.”
Baby was asked about the potential joint project during a pre-Grammy Awards interview with MTV News that was published on YouTube this week. The conversation included “The Bigger Picture” rapper confirming that a 4PF-OTF alliance is in the works.
“Me and Durk be locked in every night. That’s the new one. We coming. Me and Durk are dropping an album for sure,” stated Lil Baby. He also said that his Lamborghini Boys compilation is coming too following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Quality Control Music representative, the Baby-Durk rap duo does not have an official title for their collaborative mixtape yet but it could be named The Voice of the Heroes. Lil Baby also declared, “It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out.”
Plus, Baby told MTV News’ Dometi Pongo that he and Lil Durk have more than one album worth of music already recorded. The 2019 BET Awards Best New Artist winner also made it a point to say they will present bars and vibes on the upcoming shared body of work.