Lil Baby & Lil Durk Tease ‘The Voice X The Hero’ Joint Mixtape

Do you want to see the Atlanta rhymer and the Chicago rhymer officially join forces?

Have two of the hottest rappers out right now teamed up to make a body of work? Going by the social media accounts of Lil Baby and Lil Durk, rap fans could see a collaborative mixtape from the “3 Headed Goat” collaborators in the near future.

Lil Baby ignited the rumors when he took to his Instagram Story and posted a photo of the two rap stars performing together in Atlanta. His caption read, “Aye y’all tell @LILDURK let’s drop the tape fucc.”

Durk then uploaded Baby’s post to his own Instagram Story. The Chicago native added, “If we drop a tape the streets gonna be in a headlock fasho.” In a separate story post, Durk added, “The voice x The hero.” His Atlanta-based colleague responded, “Bra why the hell you playing @LILDURK [smiling face with tears emoji].”

After the friendly back-and-forth on IG Stories, Durk then turned his attention to getting his followers on board with the possible mixtape. A regular Instagram post by the OTF leader read, “100k comments me and @lilbaby gone drop our tape….. The voice x The hero.”

It appears there is a high demand for a potential Baby-Durk joint project. As of press time, Lil Durk’s “The voice x The hero” post on Instagram has more than 150,000 comments and more than 1 million likes.

If The Voice x The Hero does come to fruition, it would be a continuation of high-profile projects from both artists. Lil Baby’s My Turn album spent five weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and Lil Durk’s The Voice album has remained in the Top 10 for nine straight weeks.

