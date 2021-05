The LP is now the longest-running Number One for a Hip Hop album in 2021.

Two weeks ago, Moneybagg Yo earned the first #1 album of his career with A Gangsta’s Pain. The project has now climbed back to the pole position for the second non-consecutive week.

A Gangsta’s Pain collected another 61,000 units for the latest track week of the Billboard 200 chart. Moneybagg Yo’s fourth studio LP debuted at #1 with 110,000 units on the rankings dated May 8 before dropping to #2 a week ago.

Last week, DJ Khaled opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 when his new album Khaled Khaled topped the tally. This week, it slipped to #3behind Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at #2.

Rod Wave’s SoulFly remained in the Top 10 by holding onto the #6 position. Young Thug & YSL’s Slime Language fell two spots to #7. Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon stayed steady at #8, and The Weeknd’s After Hours continued at #9.

A Gangsta’s Pain became the first Hip Hop album to spend at least two weeks at #1 in 2021. Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red, Rod Wave’s SoulFly, Young Thug & YSL’s Slime Language 2, and DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled each spent a single week at the top.

“In Route To #1 Again @billboard 🤯🔥 MANEEE WTF!!!! I’m Beyond Bless God The Greatest 🤲🏾 [Let’]s Keep Running It Up !! #AGangstasPain #AlbumOfTheYear🏆 #PlatiumTiming💿,” wrote Moneybagg Yo on Instagram last week.

The Memphis native is also celebrating several brand new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, including the single “Said Sum” going 2x-Platinum. Plus, Moneybagg Yo picked up an RIAA Platinum plaque for his 2020 album Time Served.