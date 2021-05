The southern rhymer says a deluxe version of the LP is on the way.

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has the #1 album in America. The Collective Music Group representative’s A Gangsta’s Pain became his first project to top the Billboard 200 chart.

After being released on April 23, A Gangsta’s Pain brought in 110,000 first-week album units. Moneybagg Yo was able to rack up 147.4 million on-demand streams for tracks off the project.

Album Of Da Year Just Drop !! GO !! 🚀🔥 #TOP5 I MEAN DET I GOT CHEESE ON IT !! #AGangstasPain pic.twitter.com/y4gUmxuBLV — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) April 23, 2021

A Gangsta’s Pain is Moneybagg Yo’s fifth top 10 entry on the Billboard 200. 2017’s Federal 3X (#5), 2019’s 43va Heartless (#4), 2020’s Time Served (#3), and 2020’s Code Red with Blac Youngsta (#6) each peaked in the region.

In celebration of his first Number One on the Billboard 200, MoneyBagg Yo wrote on Instagram: #1 Album In Da World 🤯🙌🏾 Mannnnee Dis S### Feel Crazy, I’m Forever Grateful Tho! Without My Fans and My Team I Wouldn’t Be S###! God Working Thank Y’all I Promise To Neva Let Up!! #DeluxeOTW #BreadGang View this post on Instagram A post shared by Certified Speaker (@moneybaggyo)

Young Stoner Life Records and Young Thug’s Slime Language 2 slipped one position to #2 on the latest Billboard 200 rankings. The project added another 62,000 equivalent album units in its second week of release.

Rod Wave’s former #1 SoulFly held onto the #6 spot with 40,000 units. The Weeknd’s After Hours is currently the #7 album in America, and Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon remained in the Top 10 at #10.

With the recent commercial success of Rod Wave, Young Thug, and Moneybagg Yo, Hip Hop artists have led the Billboard 200 chart for three out of the last five weeks. That streak was broken up by Justin Bieber’s Justice and Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version).