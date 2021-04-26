Young Thug & YSL’s ‘Slime Language 2’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Album Chart

Slime Language 2 is currently the most popular album in America. Young Thug and his Young Stoner Life Records roster linked up with Hip Hop pillars such as Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rowdy Rebel for the compilation.

Thanks in part to the star-studded line-up, Slime Language 2 opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The 23-track project collected 113,000 first-week units with nearly 143 million on-demand streams in the United States.

Slime Language 2 is just the third Hip Hop album to hold the #1 position on the Billboard 200 in 2021. Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red spent one week at the peak of the tally in January. Rod Wave’s SoulFly was a chart-topper earlier this month as well.

SoulFly slipped one position to #6 on the latest Billboard 200. The Florida-raised rhymer added another 46,000 units to his total this week. The Weeknd’s The Highlights dropped to #8. Pop Smoke’s former #1, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, remained in the Top 10 (#10) after over 40 weeks on the chart.

Young Thug’s YSL company now has three Number Ones in its history. Thugger’s critically-acclaimed So Much Fun topped the Billboard 200 in 2019. The label’s other flagship artist, Gunna, reached the pinnacle of the chart with Wunna in 2020.

Following the April 16 release of the Slime Language 2 standard version, a deluxe edition featuring DaBaby, Jim Jones, Don Toliver, Nav, and others was introduced on April 23. Young Thug also recently showed up on Cordae’s Just Until EP which hit DSPs the day before.