Playboi Carti Scores First No. 1 Album With ‘Whole Lotta Red’

(AllHipHop News)
After a long delay, Playboi Carti finally released Whole Lotta Red on Christmas Day. His second studio album became his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.
Carti collected 100,000 first-week units for Whole Lotta Red. 2018’s Die Lit opened at #3 on the Billboard 200 with 61,000 units. Playboi Carti’s self-titled mixtape debuted at #12 with 28,000 units in 2017.
Lil Durk’s The Voice saw a huge 43 spot leap to #3 on the latest Billboard 200 rankings. It started at #46 on last week’s chart after only one day of activity. Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 landed at #5 in May 2020.
Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon returned to the Top 5. The late rapper picked up another 46,000 units to jump back to #4. Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News (#7) and Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By (#10) made the Top 10 as well.