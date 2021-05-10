DJ Khaled Earns Third No. 1 Album With ‘Khaled Khaled’

With songs featuring Nas, Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and other stars, the We The Best boss celebrates another major accomplishment.

DJ Khaled’s twelfth studio LP is the best-selling album in America this week. Khaled Khaled became the music producer/record executive’s third Number One of his career.

The 14-track project collected 93,000 first-week album units. That final sales total for Khaled Khaled was slightly below the 100,000 mark projected by industry prognosticators.

However, those opening week numbers were enough for DJ Khaled to add his latest effort to his personal list of Number Ones. Khaled Khaled joins 2016’s Major Key and 2017’s Grateful as Billboard 200 chart-toppers.

KHALEDKHALED #1 album in the country! @billboard BILLI ! Thank you FAN LUV ! pic.twitter.com/rvDscSJga9 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 10, 2021

Khaled Khaled featured an impressive lineup of guest features. Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Cardi B, H.E.R., Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Drake, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Nas, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and more acts made appearances on the album.

Over the last couple of weeks, DJ Khaled released the official music videos for “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Where You Come From,” and “We Going Crazy.” He also published visualizers and behind-the-scenes video shoot footage to his YouTube page.

This week’s Billboard 200 also includes Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain falling one spot to #2 on the most recent rankings. The Memphis-bred rhymer earned his first #1 album a week ago.

Young Thug and YSL’s former No. 1 Slime Language 2 slipped three slots to #5 in its third week of release. Rod Wave’s SoulFly also spent one week in the pole position but the set currently sits at #6 on the Billboard 200.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous 2020 album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon continues to maintain a position in the Top 10. The former Number One jumped two spots to #8 this week. The Weeknd’s After Hours dropped from #7 to #9. That R&B/Pop album opened at #1 in 2020.