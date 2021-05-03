DJ Khaled’s Star-Studded ‘Khaled Khaled’ Album On Pace To Debut At No. 1

“Just let it sink in from top to bottom, no skips, and just ride out.”

DJ Khaled had the most-talked-about music project to drop on Friday, April 30. Khaled Khaled was trending on social media throughout the weekend, and it appears the collection is likely to land at #1 on next week’s album chart.

According to HitsDailyDouble, DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled is projected to move between 80,000-100,000 first-week units. If that sales range holds, the total should be enough to give the We The Best boss another Number One.

DJ Khaled has managed to earn two #1 albums throughout his career. 2016’s Major Key and 2017’s Grateful both topped the Billboard 200 chart. 2019’s Father of Asahd just missed the top spot by peaking at #2.

So far, Khaled Khaled has been a streaming juggernaut. The current Apple Music Top 100: USA chart is led by DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk. Several other tracks from the LP remain in the Top 20 as well.

Lil Baby also appeared on the Khaled Khaled cuts “I Did It” along with Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby as well as “Body In Motion” along with Bryson Tiller and Roddy Ricch. DJ Khaled recruited some of the top names in the industry for his latest compilation.

Hip Hop legends Nas and Jay-Z reunited once again for the single “Sorry Not Sorry” which also features singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy. Bronx rapstress Cardi B was a major topic of discussion on Twitter after DJ Khaled added her “Big Paper” to the Khaled Khaled tracklist at the last minute.

Khaled Khaled also includes contributions by Lil Wayne, Jeremih, H.E.R., Migos, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Drake, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Puff Daddy, Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Barrington Levy. Plus, Beyoncé is credited as “Harmonies by the Hive” on “Sorry Not Sorry.”

“I can’t memorize everything, but I can tell you this. Every song [is] very special,” DJ Khaled told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily. “I want you to take your time when you listen to it, when you’re in your car, when you’re in the house.”

The First One podcast host continued, “Just let it sink in from top to bottom, no skips, and just ride out. The thing is that everything I do, I go hard and make sure that we put [in] timeless work. Stuff that’s going to be played forever.”