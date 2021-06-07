First Week Sales Projections For Lil Durk & Lil Baby’s ‘The Voice Of The Heroes’ Are In

Did ‘V.O.H.’ live up to the anticipation set by the two rap stars?

28-year-old Lil Durk and 26-year-old Lil Baby are two of the hottest Hip Hop artists on the planet at the moment. When the two rhymers began teasing that a joint project titled The Voice Of The Heroes was coming, expectations were set high.

A lot of consumers were apparently interested in what the Baby and Durk had to say on The Voice Of The Heroes. According to HitsDailyDouble, the collaborative effort is on pace to open with 165,000-185,000 first-week units.

V.O.H. is projected to topple Taylor Swift’s Evermore and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour for the #1 position on next week’s Billboard 200 chart. That would give Lil Baby his second Number One and Lil Durk his first Number One.

Lil Baby reached the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 with 2020’s My Turn which held onto the pole position for five non-consecutive weeks. Lil Durk peaked at #2 on the weekly rankings with Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 in 2020 and The Voice in 2021.

The Voice Of The Heroes features Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. Nine-time NBA All-Star James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets is credited as an executive producer for the album.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk published the “Voice of the Heroes” and “How It Feels” music videos over the last week. Both visuals are still trending in the Top 5 of YouTube’s music section.

Prior to The Voice Of The Heroes arriving on DSPs, Baby and Durk united for “Finesse Out the Gang” off the deluxe version of Durk’s The Voice. They were also featured on DJ Khaled’s Top 20 single “Every Chance I Get” which lives on the Khaled Khaled album.

Lil Durk and Lil Baby have been making bold public declarations over the last six months. In December, Durkio proclaimed himself as one of the Top 3 rappers right now. Two months later, he referred to himself as “The Chicago Jay-Z.” Additionally, Atlanta’s Lil Baby said The Voice Of The Heroes would be one of the “craziest albums” ever.