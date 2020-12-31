Lil Durk Declares Himself One Of The Top 3 Rappers Right Now

(AllHipHop News)
Several rap stars have legitimate claims to being Hip Hop’s MVP of 2020. Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and others put up the numbers and released the hits to claim the award.
Lil Durk had an impressive year as well. He dropped two well-received projects (Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice). The Chicago-bred, Atlanta-based rhymer also appeared on Drake’s Top 5 single “Laugh Now Cry Later” which earned him two Grammy nominations.
According to Lil Durk, these accomplishments are part of the reason his name should be listed among the best rappers of the year. A tweet from the 28-year-old Only the Family leader made his thoughts clear on the matter. Durk says he is one of the three best players in the game right now.
“I need 200k a show now Smurk top 3 out here…,” declared Lil Durk on Twitter. His social media proclamation got more than 35,000 likes on the platform and a lot of users talking. Over 3000 commenters under the tweet expressed whether they agreed or disagreed with the “3 Headed Goat” performer.
I need 200k a show now smurk top 3 out here ….
— THE VOICE (@lildurk) December 30, 2020