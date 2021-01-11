Lil Durk’s ‘The Voice’ Climbs To New Peak On Album Chart

(AllHipHop News)
Durk “Lil Durk” Banks’s The Voice album arrived on December 24. By dropping it on a Thursday, the OTF leader only had one day of sales tracking for that opening week.
As a result, The Voice debuted at #46 on the Billboard 200 chart. However, the project jumped up the rankings to land at #3 in its second week of release.
Lil Durk saw an even higher placement on the latest Billboard 200. The Voice climbed one more position to #2 with an additional 48,000 equivalent album units moved. This matches a career-high on the chart (Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 also peaked at #2 in 2020).
Taylor Swift’s Evermore eked out a win over Durk by moving 56,000 units over the same week. Pop Smoke’s former Number One album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, rose to #3. Ariana Grande’s Positions moved up to #4.
Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red fell four spots to #5. The Atlanta rhymer achieved his first #1 album when his sophomore set opened with 100,000 units a week ago. He only managed to move 33,000 units in the second week for WLR.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News (#6), Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo (#8), Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (#9), and Lil Baby’s My Turn (#10) round out the Top 10 on the most current Billboard 200. El Ultimo, Legends Never Die, and My Turn each peaked at #1 in 2020.