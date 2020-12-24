Lil Durk Drops ‘The Voice’ Album As Tribute To King Von

(AllHipHop News)
Durk “Lil Durk” Banks has been teasing his new body of work for a while. On Thursday morning, The Voice finally arrived.
The album cover features a photo of Durk and the late King Von with the words, “Long Live Grandson.” Von (born Dayvon Daquan Bennett) was killed on November 6 outside an Atlanta nightspot.
For The Voice, Lil Durk recruited 6LACK, Young Thug, YNW Melly, and Booka600 as collaborators. Plus, King Von appears on the track titled “Still Trappin’.”
Durk is also offering his fans exclusive The Voice merchandise. The Chicago-bred, Atlanta-based rapper is selling hoodies, t-shirts, and beanies on his website otfgear.com.
The voice dropping midnight tell the trenches I’m back 💙..#doit4von pic.twitter.com/Lh69K8IETE
— THE VOICE (@lildurk) December 23, 2020
— THE VOICE (@lildurk) December 24, 2020
exclusive voice merch https://t.co/t3L2OylEHo pic.twitter.com/ZvMQrO3ZMJ
— THE VOICE (@lildurk) December 24, 2020