Movie Mogul Will Packer To Duke It Out In Court With Bernard Bronner Over Film Monies

A celebrated Atlanta businessman is set to talk movie mogul Will Packer to court.

Bernard Bronner Takes Legal Fight to Atlanta: Trial Date Set for September 16

A 10-year-old legal case is finally set to go to trial in a high-profile courtroom showdown.

Businessman and media mogul Bernard Bronner will take his legal battle against Rainforest Films, Will Packer, Rob Hardy and TRF Productions, LLC to court September 16 in Atlanta. The decade-long dispute is over alleged corporate mismanagement and breaches of fiduciary duty.

In In the suit, Bronner accuses Rainforest Films and its associates of failing in their fiduciary responsibilities and misappropriating assets.

Bernard Bronner, a notable figure in the business world and a leading philanthropist, claims his significant financial input into the company—co-founded by Hollywood heavyweights Packer and Hardy—has not yielded the expected returns, igniting this protracted legal conflict, according to legal doc obtained by AllHipHop.

With numerous court appearances and legal maneuvers behind them, the upcoming trial is a crucial juncture in this prolonged saga. Bronner, Chairman of Bronner Bros. and Publisher of Upscale Magazine, has positioned himself as a staunch advocate for accountability, reflecting his broader commitment to supporting Black entrepreneurs and creatives.

On the flip other, Will Packer, a celebrated producer whose hits include “Think Like a Man,” “Ride Along” and “Girls Trip,” remains a formidable figure in Hollywood. His latest venture, Lift starring Kevin Hart, is set to drop on Netflix on September 5, further cementing his status in the entertainment industry.