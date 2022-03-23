Lil Durk Tops Artist 100 Chart For The First Time

The OTF leader continues to rack up accolades in 2022.

After 87 weeks on the Artist 100 chart, Lil Durk finally reached the pinnacle of those rankings. The Chicago-raised rap star is presently the most popular music artist in the United States.

Billboard announced Lil Durk rose thirty-three positions to #1 on the latest Artist 100, besting Ghost (#2), Ed Sheeran (#3), The Weeknd (#4), and Doja Cat (#5). This is the first time Durk has held the top spot on that weekly tally.

Earlier this week, Lil Durk also earned his first solo chart-topper on the Billboard 200. 7220 debuted at #1 with 120,500 first-week equivalent album units and 164 million on-demand streams.

Previously, Lil Durk led the Billboard 200 with The Voice of the Heroes. Durk partnered with Atlanta’s Lil Baby for that collaborative project which eventually earned Gold certification from the RIAA.

Lil Durk also collected Gold plaques for 2020’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and 2020’s The Voice. His discography also contains the Top 20 projects Remember My Name, Signed to the Streets 3, and Love Songs 4 the Streets 2.

In 2021, Durk’s Only The Family record label dropped the Loyal Bros compilation. Loyal Bros debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 28,000 first-week units.

OTF also secured a commercial win with King Von’s What It Means to Be King. That 2022 posthumous project opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Top Rap Albums chart. On Tuesday, Durk tweeted, “King Von got the hardest album out 🏆.”