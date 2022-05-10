Future’s “Wait For U” With Drake & Tems Debuts At No. 1

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pluto and Drizzy continue to make history on the charts.

Future presently holds the #1 album and #1 song in America. After I Never Liked You opened atop the Billboard 200 chart, Future’s “Wait for U” debuted at the pinnacle of the Hot 100 chart.

“Wait for U” features Canadian rapper Drake and Nigerian singer Tems. The FnZ and ATL Jacob-produced track pulled in 40.2 million streams in its first seven days of release.

Future scored his second Hot 100 Number One. Previously in 2021, the Atlanta-bred artist led the Billboard weekly rankings as a guest on Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” along with fellow Georgia native Young Thug.

In addition, Future has eighteen songs on the current Hot 100. “Puffin on Zootiez” (#4), “712PM” (#8), and “I’m Dat N####” (#10) also made into this week’s Top 10. Four other songs landed in the Top 20.

Future is just the fifth artist in history to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 chart and Billboard 200 chart simultaneously in the same week. With 8 chart-toppers, he also moved into fifth place in the record books for #1 albums by a rapper.

.@1future has 18 total songs on this week's #Hot100 (1/3):



#1, Wait For U ft. @Drake & @temsbaby

#4, Puffin On Zootiez

#8, 712PM

#10, I’m Dat N***a

#11, I’m On One ft. @Drake

#12, Love You Better

#15, Keep It Burnin ft. @kanyewest

#20, Massaging Me — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 9, 2022

Plus, Future now has 149 career entries on the Hot 100 chart. The 38-year-old southern rap star sits in fifth place on the all-time list of acts with the most Hot 100 songs.

Future only trails Drake (262), the Glee cast (207), Lil Wayne (180), and Taylor Swift (166). As far as Drake, the OVO founder extended several of his own Billboard records as a feature on “Wait for U”.

Drake earned his tenth Number One on the Hot 100, the most for a Hip Hop artist. He also increased his record-setting, all-genre totals for most Top 10 entries (55), most Top 40 entries (147), and most Top 10 debuts (40).