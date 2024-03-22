Kendrick Lamar Fans Believe He Dissed Drake & J. Cole On New Verse 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar references his generation’s “big three,” rappers, seemingly taking aim at Drake and J. Cole.

Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole are often touted as the “big three” rappers of their generation, but Kdot is challenging that in his new verse.

Lamar appears as an uncredited feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s long-awaited album, We Don’t Trust You which arrived on Friday (March 22).

His verse on “Like That” quickly went viral and had Kendrick Lamar trending at No. 1 on X (formerly Twitter) as he seemingly takes shots at Drake and J. Cole.

Lamar references the duo’s recent collab, “First Person Shooter,”where Cole questioned who the “hardest” MC is,asking, “Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?”

According to Kendrick, “there is no big three.”

“Sneak dissin’, first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches,” Lamar raps. “I crash out, like, ‘F### rap,’ this Melly Mell if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos, it’s up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t Andre 3K/Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthafuck the big three, n####, it’s just big me/Niggaa, bum, what? I’m really like that.”

Many fans considered the verse an attack on Drake and Cole. Listen to the track below and check out some of the reactions at the end of the page.

Lamar’s verse came just a day after Big Sean referenced rap’s elite trifecta in a new freestyle.

“I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency/I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies/Or y’all so-called bigger three/But every verse I lay, fans love to say, ‘Man, n##### is sleep!'” the Detroit native declared.

“M######## the Big 3, it’s just big me” – Kendrick pic.twitter.com/Xw0b2Dtbiq — bum (@BattleRapBum) March 22, 2024

“M######### the Big 3 n*gga. It’s just big ME!”-King Kendrick



LETS GOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/carMhzlekX — Aaron Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) March 22, 2024

J.Cole: Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?

We the big three like we started a league.



Kendrick:pic.twitter.com/28cK39Qq5B — Franklin Saint-Laurent (@MardyMarvel) March 22, 2024

FYI…This is Who Kendrick Lamar Decided to Diss….Yea Rip ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/P1NAr1JBZ6 — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) March 22, 2024