Kendrick Lamar Fans Believe He Dissed Drake & J. Cole On New Verse 

Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole are often touted as the “big three” rappers of their generation, but Kdot is challenging that in his new verse.
Lamar appears as an uncredited feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s long-awaited album, We Don’t Trust You which arrived on Friday (March 22).
His verse on “Like That” quickly went viral and had Kendrick Lamar trending at No. 1 on X (formerly Twitter) as he seemingly takes shots at Drake and J. Cole.
Lamar references the duo’s recent collab, “First Person Shooter,”where Cole questioned who the “hardest” MC is,asking, “Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?”
According to Kendrick, “there is no big three.”
“Sneak dissin’, first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches,” Lamar raps. “I crash out, like, ‘F### rap,’ this Melly Mell if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos, it’s up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t Andre 3K/Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthafuck the big three, n####, it’s just big me/Niggaa, bum, what? I’m really like that.”
Many fans considered the verse an attack on Drake and Cole. Listen to the track below and check out some of the reactions at the end of the page.
Lamar’s verse came just a day after Big Sean referenced rap’s elite trifecta in a new freestyle.
“I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency/I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies/Or y’all so-called bigger three/But every verse I lay, fans love to say, ‘Man, n##### is sleep!'” the Detroit native declared.