Big Sean Raps About Competing Against “So-Called Bigger Three”

The “Detroit 2” album creator seems to reference Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

It appears Big Sean is preparing to enter his next era as a recording artist. The Detroit native presented a new video on Wednesday (March 20) that showcases his lyrical ability.

“[I] was in the crib this morning recovering from food poisoning [and] decided to rap over this J Dilla flip Boi-1da, Leon Thomas [and] Jahaan Sweet sent me, it’s that season!!!!” Big Sean tweeted.

The Def Jam-backed MC opened his verse by seemingly referencing Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Many Hip-Hop fans have labeled those three Grammy Award winners as the Big Three.

Big Sean rapped, “I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency. I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies or y’all so-called bigger three.”

There have been rumors for years about possible tension between Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar. The “Control” collaborators apparently settled any bad blood following the murder of Nipsey Hussle in March 2019.

Sean has also worked with Drake on tracks such as “All Me” and “Blessings.” Additionally, the midwesterner collaborated with J. Cole for “Looking for Trouble” and “24k of Gold.”

Over three years have passed since Big Sean dropped his Detroit 2 album. That 2020 studio LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 103,000 first-week units. Plus, the What You Expect EP with Hit-Boy arrived in 2021.