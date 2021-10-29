Big Sean & Hit-Boy Team Up Again For ‘What You Expect’ EP

Big Sean is back with another body of work. After partnering with award-winning producer Hit-Boy for the Detroit 2 album in 2020, the duo reunited for the What You Expect EP.

What You Expect arrived on October 29. The 6-track project hosts the previously released single “What A Life” as well as the new single “Loyal To A Fault” featuring Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk.

Big Sean also dropped the official “Loyal To A Fault” music video on Friday. In addition to collaborating with Tiller and Durk, the Def Jam recording artist tapped Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg for What You Expect.

Hit-Boy also created full-length projects with Dom Kennedy (Courtesy of Half-A-Mil) and SOB X RBE (Family Not a Group). Plus, the Grammy winner was instrumental in forging the sound of Nas’s King’s Disease and King’s Disease II.

Big Sean added another joint effort to his catalog too. He already recorded Twenty88 with Jhené Aiko and Double or Nothing with Metro Boomin. Sean also contributed to G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer compilation.

What You Expect arrived a year after the Detroit 2 studio LP hit DSPs. Detroit 2 debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 103,000 first-week units, giving Big Sean his third Number One on those rankings.