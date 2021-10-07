Hit-Boy Celebrates Winning Second Consecutive Producer Of The Year Award

The superproducer made waves with tracks for Nas, Big Sean, and more.

Chauncey “Hit-Boy” Hollis continues to establish himself as one of the most successful production minds in Hip Hop history. This week, Hit-Boy added another accolade to his long list of accomplishments.

Hit-Boy won his second consecutive Producer Of The Year trophy at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. The California-bred beat maker competed against DJ Khaled, Metro Boomin, Mustard, The Alchemist, and Tyler, The Creator for the honor.

“Producer of the year 2 years in a row @BET this [is] my 4th Producer Of The Year award overall and all I keep thinking about is elevating my craft. You can do it too,” tweeted Hit-Boy on Wednesday afternoon.

Over the last two years, Hit-Boy worked with artists such as Jay Electronica, Big Sean, Benny The Butcher, and Polo G. The Roc Nation managed entertainer earned significant praise for his production on Nas’s King’s Disease in 2020 and King’s Disease II in 2021.

In addition to his multiple BET Hip Hop Award victories, Hit-Boy has taken home three Grammy Awards. He earned one of those golden gramophones when King’s Disease was named Best Rap Album earlier this year.

2021 saw Hit-Boy win Outstanding Producer Of The Year at the NAACP Image Awards as well. Plus, Hit-Boy took on the role of executive producer for the critically-acclaimed Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album.

Hit-Boy’s catalog also consists of his own solo projects like 2017’s HITstory and 2020’s The Chauncey Hollis Project. Other rap acts collaborated with Hit-Boy for joint efforts like Courtesy of Half-A-Mil with Dom Kennedy and Family Not a Group with SOB X RBE.