Stream ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Album Featuring Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Nas, H.E.R. & More

(AllHipHop News)
Director Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah film arrived in theaters and on HBO Max today (February 12). The critically acclaimed biopic about slain Black Panther leader Fred Hampton is accompanied by a star-studded soundtrack.
The album includes tracks with H.E.R., Nas, Black Thought, Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, SiR, A$AP Rocky, Rakim, and more. Hit-Boy, Dash Sherrod, Ryan Coogler, and Archie Davis executive produced the project.
H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” single has already been nominated for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe Award at this year’s ceremony. The record is also on the shortlist for Best Original Song nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards.
Judas and the Black Messiah stars Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as FBI informant William O’Neal. The motion picture’s cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sheen, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lil Rel Howery, Algee Smith, and Jermaine Fowler.