Songs By Janelle Monáe, Mary J. Blige, John Legend & H.E.R. Named To Oscar Nominations Shortlist

(AllHipHop News)
The 93rd Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on April 25 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Numerous Oscars will be presented that night, including one for Best Original Song.
This week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its shortlist of contenders in the category. Music by several high-profile R&B stars was among the 15 finalists to emerge from the 105 songs that were eligible.
Janelle Monáe’s “Turntables” (All In: The Fight for Democracy), Mary J. Blige’s “See What You’ve Done” (Belly of the Beast), John Legend’s “Never Break” (Giving Voice), and H.E.R’s “Fight For You” (Judas and the Black Messiah) are all currently in contention for the Oscar.
John Legend won an Academy Award in 2015 for his “Glory” collaboration with Hip Hop artist Common (Selma). Mary J. Blige earned a Best Original Song nod at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018 for “Mighty River” (Mudbound). The Queen of Hip Hop Soul was also nominated that same year for Best Supporting Actress (Mudbound).
“Fight for You,” “Hear My Voice” (The Trial of the Chicago 7), “Io sì (Seen)” (The Life Ahead), “Speak Now” (One Night in Miami), and “Tigress & Tweed” (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) were nominated this year for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ceremony is often seen as a possible predictor for Oscar winners.
Full Shortlist of 93rd Academy Awards Original Song Contenders:
“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy
“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast
“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Never Break” from Giving Voice
“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Rain Song” from Minari
“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!
“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan
“Free” from The One and Only Ivan
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…
“Green” from Sound of Metal
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7