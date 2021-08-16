Nas Earns His Highest Album Chart Placement In 9 Years With ‘King’s Disease II’

The Queensbridge representative has the best-selling Hip Hop project of the week.

On August 6, Nas dropped his latest studio LP, King’s Disease II. The Queens, New York native earned his fifth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200.

King’s Disease II debuted at #3 on the latest Billboard album chart, giving Nas his highest-charting project since 2012’s Life Is Good which opened at #1. The original King’s Disease peaked at #5 in 2020.

Nas’s King’s Disease II earned 56,000 first-week units. The set also amassed more than 47 million on-demand streams and 19,000 pure album sales in its initial week of release.

For King’s Disease II, the 47-year-old legendary emcee tapped Eminem, EPMD, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, YG, Lauryn Hill, Charlie Wilson, Blxst, and Hit-Boy as features. Hit-Boy was also the main producer for the album.

2020’s King’s Disease won Best Rap Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. That was Nas’s first career Grammy win after being nominated by the Recording Academy fourteen times beginning in 1996.

Nas is likely to celebrate the commercial success of King’s Disease II at his upcoming “Concert to Feed NYC” on September 23. Proceeds from the Queens-set event will benefit the City Harvest food rescue organization.

Elsewhere on the most recent Billboard 200, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever held onto the #1 spot (85,000 units). The Kid LAROI’s F*ck Love fell to #4 (56,000 units), and Doja Cat’s Planet Her remained at #5 (55,000 units).

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes stayed at #8 (28,000 units). Polo G’s Hall of Fame hung onto the #10 position (24,000 units). Both of those albums are former Number Ones on the Billboard 200 chart.