Nas Returns With ‘King’s Disease II’ Album Featuring Eminem, Ms. Lauryn Hill & More

L. Boogie has one of the standout verses on the project.

The new King’s Disease II album dropped today (August 6). For his fourteenth studio LP, Nas tapped legendary emcees and contemporary rap stars for features.

Eminem and EPMD contributed to a track titled “EPMD 2.” Nas also reunited with his “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)” collaborator Ms. Lauryn Hill for “Nobody.”

Ms. Lauryn Hill’s performance on King’s Disease II became an instant standout. Her name began trending on Twitter because social media users were praising L. Boogie’s verse.

King’s Disease II includes features by A Boogie wit da Hoodie, YG, Charlie Wilson, and Blxst as well. Hit-Boy pulled double duty on the project as a producer and a rapper.

The original King’s Disease came out in 2020. Nasir “Nas” Jones won the first Grammy Award of his career when King’s Disease was named Best Rap Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

King’s Disease featured Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Brucie B, The Firm, Fivio Foreign, and ASAP Ferg. Hit-Boy served as an executive producer for King’s Disease and King’s Disease II.

After landing in the iTunes Store at midnight, King’s Disease II climbed to the #1 position on the U.S. iTunes all-genre chart and Hip-Hop/Rap album chart. Last year, King’s Disease debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart with 47,000 units.