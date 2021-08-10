Nas Set To Headline “Concert To Feed NYC”

Hip Hop legend Nasir “Nas” Jones once again grabbed the attention of rap fans with his latest body of work titled King’s Disease II. The sequel to his Grammy-winning 2020 album hit the top of the iTunes all-genre chart and the Apple Music chart.

As Nas continues to show that he is still one of the top emcees on the planet, the 47-year-old Queens native is also working on providing aid to people in his hometown dealing with food insecurity. Nas is set to headline the “Concert to Feed NYC” on September 23.

Proceeds from the “Concert to Feed NYC” at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens will benefit City Harvest. New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization partnered with Nas for the charity showcase.

”I am looking forward to returning to the stage for a performance in my hometown – especially since it supports a cause a care deeply about,” said Nas. The “Concert to Feed NYC” will be the multi-Platinum artist’s first live show in New York City in nearly three years.

According to reports, the need for food in New York City jumped 41% among all residents and 53% among children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in March 2020, City Harvest delivered more than 190 million pounds of food to hundreds of soup kitchens and food pantries across the five boroughs of NYC.

“The Concert to Feed NYC will help us rescue and deliver more food for the many New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables because of the pandemic, many for the first time,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “We are so grateful to have a dedicated and passionate friend in Nas who will create such a special evening to support our work. Together, we can feed our city.”

Rob Pohly, the founder of Samlyn Capital, is underwriting all venue-related expenses for the “Concert to Feed NYC.” He stated, “I’m a huge Nas fan and a big believer in the important work City Harvest does. I’m excited to be a part of this incredible evening of awesome music, all to help feed New Yorkers in need.”

“The Concert to Feed NYC” will be an exclusive event for only 4,000 people, featuring Speakeasy suites, mini-lounges, and lounge-style seating. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, August 13 at foresthillsstadium.com. More information about the event will be presented in the coming weeks.