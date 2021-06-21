Polo G Scores First No. 1 Album With ‘Hall Of Fame’

Polo G’s Father’s Day was extra special this year. On Sunday, the Chicago-raised rapper earned his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Hall of Fame.

The project brought in 143,000 first-week units. Polo G’s third studio LP amassed 181.9 million on-demand streams in its first week of release. Die a Legend peaked at #6 in 2019, and The Goat peaked at #2 in 2020.

Polo G also showed love to his son yesterday. He wrote, “@officialbabycap Thank you fa bein the reason I go as hard as I do & the biggest reason I try bein a better man everyday🖤💯my Lil homie man😂We B TOOT URNT & yo bday onna pull up terrible 2 otw😭Love youuu🤞🏾.”

Migos just missed the top spot on the Billboard 200 with Culture III landing at #2. The Atlanta-based trio’s latest body of work scored 130,500 equivalent album units (144.57 million streams). Culture III is Migos’ third Top 5 album after Culture hit #1 in 2017, and Culture II hit #1 a year later.

Like Polo G, Migos member Offset was celebrating Father’s Day over the weekend. The Father of 4 album creator posted, “Happy Father’s Day to me from my kids this means so much to me just this cards alone they have my back and I have there’s too they love me so much and I love them so much I’m nothing without them.”

J. Cole’s The Off-Season is this year’s top-selling Hip Hop album (37,000 units). Culture III (22,500) and Hall of Fame (18,000) have the second and third-biggest sales weeks in 2021, respectively.

Elsewhere on the current Billboard 200, Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s The Voice of the Heroes slipped from #1 to #4. Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain dropped three spots to #9 (34,000 units). J. Cole’s The Off-Season fell six positions to #10 (34,000 units). Both A Gangsta’s Pain and The Off-Season are former Number Ones.