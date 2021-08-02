The Kid LAROI Scores First #1 Album With ‘F**k Love’ One Year After Its Release

Plus, EST Gee’s ‘Bigger Than Life or Death’ jumps into the Top 10.

Australian rapper/singer The Kid LAROI currently has the #1 album in America. This week, F**k Love rose 25 positions to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Kid LAROI’s debut commercial mixtape was first released on July 24, 2020. F**k Love (Savage) was later reissued in November of that year with seven additional tracks. He also dropped the F**k Love 3: Over You and F**k Love 3+: Over You deluxe editions.

By pulling in over 113 million on-demand streams in the most recent tracking week, F**k Love collected another 85,000 equivalent album units. That total was enough to surpass Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1, Sour, at #2 (69,000 units).

F**k Love originally debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 by earning 40,000 first-week units. The project is presently certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The multiple deluxe versions of F**k Love feature Lil Mosey, Juice Wrld, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Machine Gun Kelly, Polo G, Justin Bieber, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Mustard, and more. “Stay” with Justin Bieber peaked at #3 on the Hot 100 chart last month.

17-year-old The Kid LAROI is the youngest solo male act to reach #1 since 2015 when then-16-year-old Shawn Mendes landed at #1 with Handwritten. LAROI is the youngest artist to reach #1 since 17-year-old Billie Eilish led the rankings with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019.

Elsewhere on the latest Billboard 200 chart, Doja Cat’s Planet Her rose one spot to #3. Pop Smoke’s Faith dropped four spots to #5. Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes remained at #6.

EST Gee of Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group record label earned his first Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 because Bigger Than Life or Death skyrocketed from #65 to #7. Polo G’s Hall of Fame slipped one position to #8.