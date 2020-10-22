The Kid LAROI Named Spotify’s Newest RADAR Artist

(AllHipHop News)
Charlton “The Kid LAROI” Howard is getting the support of a music industry giant. The Los Angeles-based rapper from Australia was chosen as Spotify’s third U.S. RADAR Artist. He is now part of a group of 115 RADAR-affiliated emerging acts from around the world.
The Juice WRLD protégé joins Alaina Castillo and J.I The Prince of N.Y as selections in the streamer’s American division of RADAR. When asked what he is looking forward to as a U.S. RADAR artist, The Kid LAROI answered, “Everything. Looking forward to seeing how the fans receive everything. The family’s growing stronger and stronger every day.”
LAROI’s RADAR campaign will include features in the RADAR playlist, a Spotify Singles recording, promotional support for his upcoming releases, a full suite of OOH and on-platform marketing, and social promotion. Plus, a mini-documentary about the 17-year-old “Go” performer will premiere in November.
“The Kid LAROI is an artist we’ve been watching closely for the last eighteen months,” says Ned Monahan, Spotify’s Head of Global Hits. “LAROI developed a rabid fanbase in Australia, and then translated it to an even bigger audience in the U.S., which is incredibly rare and speaks to his potential as a global hitmaker. The vulnerability and boldness of his music places him at the heart of young music audiences across the world. We can’t wait to see LAROI break on a superstar level.”