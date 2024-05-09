Tyrese Sued By Ex-Wife After Accusing Her Of Fraud & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrese called out his ex-wife Norma Mitchell amid a dispute regarding their daughter’s tuition. He claimed to be living in fear of his ex.

Tyrese’s ex-wife Norma Mitchell filed a defamation lawsuit against him in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday (May 7). According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE and TMZ, Mitchell sued the actor/singer over a series of Instagram posts from April 30 to May 7.

Last month, Tyrese shared a motion he filed in a family court with his Instagram followers. The Fast & Furious star accused his ex-wife of fraud, forgery and more in a dispute over their daughter’s tuition. Tyrese posted a Google Drive link to his court filing on social media.

“The days of me suffering in silence and living in fear are over….. 167 pages filed in the Los Angeles courthouse 111 Hill Street,” he wrote on Instagram in April. “No lies and no goofy s###…. Everything in these court docs has real receipts attached…. Sadly, when f### s### is done to MEN it doesn’t matter…. Blackmail, extortion, defamation, death threats, tax evasion forged signatures, falsified bank statements, domestic and international wire fraud.. Money laundering all the above spelled out…. I got nothing to lose but my peace and sanity…”

Mitchell claimed Tyrese defamed her and disclosed private information about their daughter. She said her ex-husband used social media “to publicly litigate the issue by slamming Mitchell with a cruel barrage of derogatory and defamatory posts, including false accusations she has committed blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.”

Tyrese’s ex-wife sought a court order to force him to take down his defamatory posts. Mitchell said she was “mortified,” fearing what his fans may do to her since he has more than 20 million followers on Instagram.

The Google Drive link was still featured in Tyrese’s Instagram bio on Thursday (May 9). He continued to encourage fans to read it this week.

“Still living in fear of my ex [ Norma ] and what new vile s### she’s going to once again say or accuse me of in response to my 167 pages filed in the courts [ link in bio ],” he wrote in one post.

Tyrese said he was “in a dark place” in the same post. He asked anyone who “really” knows him to check on him if they can.