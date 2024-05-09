Quavo & Lana Del Rey Dating Rumors Ramp Up After She’s Spotted Dancing At His Club

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumor has it they started spending time together in January, but neither party has confirmed (or denied) they’re dating.

Rumor has it they started spending time together in January, but neither party has confirmed (or denied) they’re dating. Speculation is running wild though after the singer was at the Migos rapper’s V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar in Atlanta dancing to her own song “Summertime Sadness.” Video of Del Rey dancing was uploaded to Reddit on Thursday (May 9).

lana del rey dancing to her song “summertime sadness”!! ❤️‍🔥

pic.twitter.com/1Qvbw0acCb — amon (@gabrimoonn) May 9, 2024

They were also filmed leaving V12 Restaurant & Sports bar together as fans shouted her name.

Lana Del Rey was at a club attached to a Tim Hortons and a BP gas station in Atlanta because of course she was pic.twitter.com/VshYWfMSOS — Tyler Scruggs (@tylerscruggs) May 9, 2024

Sources atell AllHipHop Quavo is the one who gave Del Rey the $400,000 Jacob & Co Fleur de Jardin watch she was seen rocking at Coachella last month. While it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s certainly possible.

Chatter about the status of Lana Del Rey and Quavo’s relationship began after they appeared together at a pre-Grammy party at The Fleur Room. Paparazzi caught the two pulling up to the star-studded event very much looking like a couple on a date.

When a paparazzo asked Quavo directly about the rumored romance, Quavo replied, “We’re having hits.” Del Rey, meanwhile, remained silent. The two were also seen strolling through the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, again sparking more dating rumors.

Del Rey poured oil on the fire with an Instagram featuring Quavo himself, eliciting even more questions about their situation. Again, nothing has been corroborated by Quavo or Del Rey, but it certainly looks like they enjoy spending time together. Quavo was most recently linked to Saweetie, while Del Rey’s dating history includes James Franco and Axl Rose.