Saweetie Shares DM From Quavo Following Chris Brown Diss Track  

Saweetie is dropping receipts after Quavo referenced their relationship in his ongoing beef with Chris Brown.

On Monday (April 22) the Migos rapper responded with fire to Brown’s blistering diss track “Weakest Link,” calling Breezy the “crackhead Michael Jackson” on “Over Hoes & B#tches.”

Both the singer and the rapper got disrespectful about their exes, with the “Best Friend” hitmaker taking multiple shots. Brown claims he was intimate with Saweetie while she was still with Quavo.

“You f##### my ex-hoe, that’s cool, I don’t give no f###, lil’ n####,” Breezy raps. “‘Cause I f##### your ex when you were still with her, b####, I’m up, lil’ n####.”

Meanwhile, Quavo boasts, “I can take a model b#### and make a Saweetie, n####.”

After joking she was hitting the studio after Chris Brown dropped last week, Saweetie reached for the receipts in response to Quavo. She took to social media, firing back at her ex, just hours after he released “Over Hoes & B#tches.”

She posted a screenshot of her Instagram DMs from back in January 2014. An unread message from Quavo begins, “Damn. We used to mean af to eac…”

Directly referencing Quavo’s “Over Hoes & B#tches” lyric, Saweetie wrote, “hopefully the model he turns into me replies.”

Despite Quavo being in the DMs back in January, the former couple split in March 2021. Interestingly, his message to Saweetie arrived days before the rumors that she and YG split, ending their brief relationship.

Chris Brown also shared his reaction to Quavo’s diss, and he was unimpressed.

“Google raps,” he wrote on his IG Story alongside multiple crying-with-laughter emojis. “That s### is poooooooh.”

It appears the lyrical warfare might end here. “Damn and I was excited,” he added. “That s### don’t even need a response.”

Brown also mentioned the late Takeoff again after stating Quavo was the worst rapper in Migos, and that fans wished it was him who died instead of Takeoff. He concluded his post, “Takeoff rap better.”